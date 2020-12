Freeman is one of the most established Zimdancehall Artists in Zimbabwe. The "Joina City" hitmaker rose to fame with a number of singles and albums which won the hearts of both the young and the old in the Zimdancehall age in Zimbabwe.

In 2019 Freeman worked with Sungura musician, Alick Macheso to release the song Ngaibake which became quite popular.

Background

Freeman's real name is Energy Sylvester Chizanga. He was born on 22 June 1988.

At the age of 18, Freeman got a job at an abattoir as a butcher boy and it was during this period that he met a friend and collaborator Nhubu Wemanuff who helped him record his first song which he admits did not do well. He then went on to record the song Ndokupa Rudo which many thought was a song by Trinta.[1]

In 2012, he married Barbra Chinhete whom he dated for six years. Freeman paid three cattle and an undisclosed amount to his in-laws.[2]

Career

Freeman entered the music scene with his hit titled "Joina City" which made the chanter an overnight star. Ever since breaking into the limelight, Freeman has never looked back. He has also released other hits such as "Shaina mwana iwe" and "Doctor wemagitare", "Handina godo" just to mention a few.

Freeman has performed overseas in the United Kingdom alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as Tocky Vibes and Nox Guni. He is also a member of the Dzivarasekwa based group of artists known as DangerZone Zimdancehall group of artists and records with PunchLINE Entertainment.[3] Freeman's group is called HKD. His latest Album which was released in December 2014 is Varidzi VeZvinhu. He has done collaborations with other top Zimdancehall artists including Winky D, Shinsoman, Celscius, Lady Squanda and others.

Videos

Discography

Albums

New Chapta (2013)

(2013) Varidzi VeZvinhu (2014)

(2014) Last Man Standing

Mangoma Ihobho (2016)

(2016) Gango (2019)

Mixtapes

Freeman And Friends (2020)

Songs

Controversy

Freeman came under heavy criticism from other musicians for his bullying tactics when it came to his relations to fellow artists in the trade. The allegations further claimed that Freeman was also stealing songs from other artists.[4] Somandla Ndebele claimed that his son Mega Lox, had been duped of his song by Freeman. The Dancehall Doctor was at one point chased off the stage by revellers after it was alleged that he had failed to live up to expectations.[5]

Awards

2013 Zimdancehall Best Album Award

Trivia

Apart from being a butcher boy Freeman also worked as a truck driver delivering sand to builders.

In December 2011 Freeman was invited for his first show in Banket and the promoter paid him US$80 even though they had agreed on a $100 fee.

In an interview, Freeman revealed that he does not write lyrics in a book then go into the booth. He claims that it all happens naturally when he is recording. He said that, "When a beat starts playing I start singing and make corrections to lyrics as I go."