Sekuru Friday Chisanyu is the founder and president of the Zimbabwe National Practitioners Association (ZINPA) licenced by the Traditional Medical Practitioners Council (TMPC) under the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Background and Education

He holds various certificates among them Global Public Health with the SDG Academy of India, Introduction to Project Management with University of Adelaide Australia, Traditional Medicine Training with the Ministry of Ayush in India, Problem Solving and Critical Thinking Skills with Full bridge University of Canada and a Certificate in Traditional Medicine from the University of Zimbabwe in partnership with Phamacopia Initiative research Institute (IPERI).[1]

Career

“I collapsed at school and passed out. They took me to a clinic. They thought I had died, but the other spirit medium told people not to cry. They brewed beer and from the moment I woke up, I started healing people at that tender age,” he said.

Chisanyu never looked back and has never sought employment from anyone. Over the years, he has been very vocal about promoting traditional medicines. But he insists that for one to operate under his guidance, they needed to be affiliated to TMPC, which licenses all associations for accountability.[2]

Sekuru Friday Chisanyu of Sunningdale in Harare, has been a traditional healer for over 40 years, said traditional medicines use dates back as far as the liberation struggle. On the use of various herbs to cure Coronavirus, he reminded people that herbs such as Zumbani (Zumbani/Umsuzwane/Lippia Javanica), Moringa, Muhacha and leaves of various trees have often helped boost our immune system even before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic so they are recommended. All these taken in moderation has the capacity of keeping us healthy.

According to Sekuru Chisanyo, most traditional and faith healers do not have medical testing equipment for diseases including Covid-19 and HIV. He revealed that due to strong attachments to some spiritual and cultural beliefs, 80 percent of the county’s population visits traditional and faith healers before going to hospitals and clinics hence chances of spreading Covid-19 are high.

“There is no cure for Covid-19, HIV therefore people should not be robbed of their hard earned cash and wealth by those claiming to have a cure. Prevention is the main moto. It is also important to follow the World Health Organisation guidelines. Those who claim to have its cure must be scientifically approved by a registered laboratory,” he said.[3]

Accusations against Chisanyu

In 2017, local traditionalists expressed outrage against Traditional Medical Practitioner’s Council board chair, Mr Friday Chisanyu who they claimed was usurping the benefits associated with the post to advance the interests of his own association. Mr Chisanyu who is the first practitioner to chair the TMPC board since 1980 is being accused of advancing the interests of Zimbabwe National Practitioners Association (Zinpa) at the expense of other associations and practitioners.

Traditionalists who spoke to The Sunday Mail Society highlighted that Mr Chisanyu was violating the Traditional Medical Practitioners Act by prioritising critical information and programmes which are beneficial to traditionalists for the advancement of traditional medicine in Zimbabwe to his association.[4]

Picture Gallery

