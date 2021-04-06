| birth_date = <!-- {{Birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Friday Mbirimi was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the Mbare Trio, together with the late Lovejoy Mbirimi as well as William Kashiri. He was also at one point a member of the Harare Mambos band.

Mbirimi died in April 2021. His brother, Lovejoy died in August 2020.