Friday Mbirimi
DiedApril 6, 2021(2021-04-06)
Known forJazz Musician in Mbare Trio

Friday Mbirimi was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the Mbare Trio, together with the late Lovejoy Mbirimi as well as William Kashiri. He was also at one point a member of the Harare Mambos band.

Mbirimi died in April 2021. His brother, Lovejoy died in August 2020.

