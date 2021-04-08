Pindula

'''Friday Mbirimi''' was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the [[Mbare Trio]], together with the late [[Lovejoy Mbirimi]] as well as [[William Kashiri]]. He was also at one point a member of the [[Harare Mambos]] band.
 
'''Friday Mbirimi''' was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the [[Mbare Trio]], together with the late [[Lovejoy Mbirimi]] as well as [[William Kashiri]]. He was also at one point a member of the [[Harare Mambos]] band.
  
==Background==
===Siblings===
His brother, Lovejoy died in August 2020.
==Death==
Mbirimi died in April 2021.
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

DiedApril 6, 2021(2021-04-06)
Known forJazz Musician in Mbare Trio

Friday Mbirimi was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the Mbare Trio, together with the late Lovejoy Mbirimi as well as William Kashiri. He was also at one point a member of the Harare Mambos band.

Background

Siblings

His brother, Lovejoy died in August 2020.


Death

Mbirimi died in April 2021.

References

