'''Friday Mbirimi''' was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the [[Mbare Trio]], together with the late [[Lovejoy Mbirimi]] as well as [[William Kashiri]]. He was also at one point a member of the [[Harare Mambos]] band.

