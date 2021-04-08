Difference between revisions of "Friday Mbirimi"
==References==
|Friday Mbirimi
|Died
|April 6, 2021
|Known for
|Jazz Musician in Mbare Trio
Friday Mbirimi was a Zimbabwean Jazz musician who was part of the Mbare Trio, together with the late Lovejoy Mbirimi as well as William Kashiri. He was also at one point a member of the Harare Mambos band.
Background
Siblings
His brother, Lovejoy died in August 2020.
Death
Mbirimi died in April 2021.