In July 2018, Friday Mutata Chigwande was elected to Ward 4 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 502 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Bindura Municipality with 502 votes, beating Michael Tawanda Gezi of Zanu PF with 426 votes, Temson Joram Nguluve of PRC with 40 votes, and Nqobile Ndlovu of NPF with 22 votes. [1]
