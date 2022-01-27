Difference between revisions of "Friend Animal Foundation"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The '''Friend Animal Foundation''' is a no kill animal shelter. ==Contact Details== '''Address''': 7 Kirkman Rd, Harare <br/> '''Tel''': 077 309 6680 077 342 9152 <br/> '''...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
[[Category:Charities]]
[[Category:Charities]]
[[Category:Animals]]
[[Category:Animals]]
Latest revision as of 11:25, 27 January 2022
The Friend Animal Foundation is a no kill animal shelter.
Contact Details
Address: 7 Kirkman Rd, Harare
Tel: 077 309 6680 077 342 9152
Email: friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com
Website: http://friendfoundation.wixsite.com/fafzw, https://www.facebook.com/FAFZim/
Field
The Friend Animal Foundation is the only private, open admission, no kill animal shelter for unwanted, abused and abandoned companion animals In Zimbabwe.
Events
Further Reading
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.