Difference between revisions of "Friend Animal Foundation"

The Friend Animal Foundation is a no kill animal shelter.

Address: 7 Kirkman Rd, Harare

Tel: 077 309 6680 077 342 9152

Email: friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com

Website: http://friendfoundation.wixsite.com/fafzw, https://www.facebook.com/FAFZim/



The Friend Animal Foundation is the only private, open admission, no kill animal shelter for unwanted, abused and abandoned companion animals In Zimbabwe.

