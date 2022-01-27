Difference between revisions of "Friend Animal Foundation"

Pindula

The Friend Animal Foundation is a no kill animal shelter.

Contact Details

Address: 7 Kirkman Rd, Harare
Tel: 077 309 6680 077 342 9152
Email: friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com
Website: http://friendfoundation.wixsite.com/fafzw, https://www.facebook.com/FAFZim/

Field

The Friend Animal Foundation is the only private, open admission, no kill animal shelter for unwanted, abused and abandoned companion animals In Zimbabwe.

Events

Further Reading

See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

