A small collection of three cottages along the road from Chimanimani to Bridal Veil Falls. There is also limited camping sites.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Location and contact details
Chimanimani is in Zimbabwe’s Eastern districts, south of Mutare and north of Chipinge. It is accessible by road and public busses from either. As you enter Chimanimani, turn left at the hotel, then the right fork towards the Mobil fuel station. Turn left directly opposite the station, towards the police, Bridal Veil Falls, and Frog and Fern signs. Past the Msasa Café, the road turns to gravel, and turns sharply right. Follow to the right (and signs for Bridal Veil and Frog and Fern), past the police, 300m of bad road, up hill, and just past the sign for Kweza is Frog and Fern on the right.
Jane High, Frog & Fern Cottages, P.O.Box 75, Chimanimani. Zimbabwe. Mobile: +263(0)775 920440 http://www.thefrogandfern.com/
Facility
- Miombo cottage (sleeps 6)
- Msasa cottage (sleeps 2, plus verandah)
- Mzanje cabin (sleeps 3, connects with camp sites)
- Camping, 3 tent space (own kitchen, toilet, shower)
Activities
- Accommodation
- Bird watching
- Easy access to Bridal Veil Falls
References
Further reading
http://www.thefrogandfern.com/