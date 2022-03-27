Difference between revisions of "Fungai Chiposi"

Upon his return, he worked with Mr Chidavaenzi at Development and Training Associates and coordinated Kadoma Secretaries Annual Convention. Working closely with Lina Makuzha, he launched the Secretaries Annual Handbook.

Upon leaving Desired Office Furniture, he teamed up with John Chiganga and started a company selling office furniture and doing office partitions. They put up partitions on the 17th Floor of ZB Towers. Fungai eventually left for South Africa where he spent a terrible month in Dube, Soweto with the family of a friend.

He was promoted to CW Mutare as an Acting Branch Manager, becoming the youngest branch Manager in the company. He left CW Mutare for CEFRA Engineering. After 2 years, he left CEFRA and came back to Harare where he joined Desired Office Furniture run by 3 friends who included Edmore Sakarombe. He also trained as a model with Silhouette Studios run by Paxina Kalulu.

Fungai Chiposi is a Zimbabwean politician, photographer and activist who was an aspiring Independent Member of Parliament for Southerton Constituency in Harare in the July 2018 elections. He is also the Founder of the Proudly Zimbabwean Foundation, Co-Founder of Citizens Zimbabwe. In March 2022, Chiposi contested in the Kambuzuma Constituency by-election as an MDC Alliance candidate and lost.

Background

Fungai was born on the 1st of October 1973 at Edith Opperman Clinic in Mbare. He left Mbare for Chitungwiza in 1979.

Education

Fungai Chiposi started his primary education at Chinembiri Primary School in 1981.

After finishing his primary education, he returned to Mbare and attended Harare SDA School where he wrote his O-Levels. He then went to Harare High School and picked a very At advanced level Fungai pursued Mathematics, Economics, and Accounts.

After his A-Levels, he started helping out his mother at Mbare Msika where they had a stall selling artefacts to tourists.

Career

In 1995, he was employed by CW Stores as a Credit clerk. He joined an internal program called TEDCO University. One of his papers led to the creation of Kumali Stores.

He later joined his uncle Endiby Makope who was a self-trained corporate photographer. After learning photography, he taught himself designing before going into photography on his own until 2013. He covered numerous weddings and corporate events during this time.

Activism

In 2008, Fungai founded Proudly Zimbabwean group on Facebook and eventually registered it as a Non-Profit in 2011. With guidance of PZF Chairman, Dr Joseph Kanyekanye and Godfrey Pasipanodya, Dave Emberton and Devine Ndhlukula (board of trustees) the organization put up bins in Harare CBD and conducted clean-ups across the country.

In 2014, Fungai walked for 1,000km across the country raising awareness to litter. He did the walk after noticing that the tightening economy would mean drying up of support from the corporate sector, which had hitherto supported the foundation.

The walk began in Plumtree, proceeded to Bulawayo, Gweru, Shurugwi, Mandamabwe, Masvingo, Birchenough Bridge, Mutare, Rusape, Marondera and finally Harare. Fungai interacted with more than 1,800 citizens during the walk. He was walking solo and being sheltered by well-wishers on the way. Bin-it Zimbabwe was a flagship program of Proudly Zimbabwean Foundation. The foundation sought to give citizens a sense of ownership of public infrastructure in their communities.

He worked briefly with Karen Mutasa at Jason Moyo project and also co-ordinated Colour Spekes project under the guidance of Louise Bragge. In 2016 he co-founded Citizens Zimbabwe with Duduzile Nyirongo and a group of other friends. The trust seeks to create an empowered, active and responsible citizenry.

