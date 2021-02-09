Difference between revisions of "Fungai Nyapokoto"

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

In July 2018, Fungai Nyapokoto was elected to Ward 26 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 6124 votes.

Personal Details

December 2020 - died.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 26 Harare Municipality with 6124 votes, beating Simbarashe Malvern Chakare, independent with 3069 votes, Kudakwashe Chiuta of Zanu PF with 2158 votes, Juawo Zangaroti of MDC-T with 240 votes, Tinashe Shaurwa of PRC with 76 votes, Lazarus Takudzwa Muguwe of BZA with 47 votes, Robert Makombe Makosa of NPF with 37 votes Peter Mutasa of CODE with 29 votes and Pammela Vheremu of NCA with 25 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]