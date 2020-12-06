Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave is a highly rated, award winning Zimbabwean musician who mostly sings christian religious music. She rose to fame in 2000 when she recorded her first album under Elias Musakwa's stable. Fungisai has released more that 10 albums, with hits especially in her early career. After a number of years of a relative decline in her music career Fungisai experienced a rise again owing to popular songs such as Vanondibatirana on which she collaborated Zimdancehall musician, Killer T.

Background

Fungisai started in music quite early. At the secondary school she attended, Mutoko High School, she formed a group called the Heaven Bound Family. After school the group dissolved as each pursued their own lives. Growing up, Fungisai has said she was inspired by Shuvai Wutawunashe.[1]

Music Career

Fungisai has said she always wanted to be a musician and her big break came in 2000 when she backed gospel musician Elias Musakwa at a church function when one of his backing vocalists pulled out. She had her demo with a few songs and gave it to Musakwa after that show. Weeks later, she was called to record her first album, Tinokutendai Ishe. [1]

To date, Fungisai has performed collaborations with musicians such as Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Mudiwa Hood, and others.

Reality Show

In September 2020 Fungisai launched a reality show titled Keeping Up with the Church Person. The show focused on unscripted episodes in the singer’s private and professional life. The show aired every Sunday on the social media platform, Facebook for two months.

The show featured other music artists such as Jah Master and Andy Muridzo.[2]

Discography

Albums

Chenai Moyo

Tawananyasha

Zvirevo

Tinokutendai Ishe Vol 1 (2000)

Ndiye Jesu

My Healing Devotion (2017)

Prophetic Ancient Voices (2019)

Awards

Zimdancehall Awards 2016 Best Collboaration for the song Vanondibatirana with Killer T

Videos

Fungisai ft Jah Prayzah Gore Rapera, Ndibatsire Kutenda

Makomborero

Fungisai ft Mudiwa - Wedding Bells

Trivia

Fungisai has said she is a Black Jew [1]

Fungisai has said she is inspired by Rebecca Malope

Despite writing and singing more than 90% religious songs, Fungisai has said she is not a Gospel musician and that she has tried to untangle herself from that label.

My beat is chimurenga and chingende. I have been trying to untangle myself from this maze that I found myself in. But then you hear that Fungisai we church avekuenda ku Jazz 105, Fungisai has performed with Joe Thomas. As you can see, the inner person in me is battling the norms of society. Right from the onset you would hear that I have performed with Bongo Maffin, I would perform with Luciano with all that smoke. It has always been like that. It is not that easy but I have managed to say this is who I am and I hope with time people will love me for the person that I am, not the person they want me to be[3]











