Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Pfura RDC with 2127 votes, beating Kudakwashe Moses of MDC Alliance with 58 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]