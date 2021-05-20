Difference between revisions of "Funye High School"
Funye High School, or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, Mberengwa, Midlands Province.
Funye High School, or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, Mberengwa, Midlands Province.
Location
Address: Post Office box 120, Mataga.
Telephone: 051 7351
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook [1]
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.