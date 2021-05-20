Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Funye High School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Funye High School''', or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, Mberengwa, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Se...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
'''Funye High School''', or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, [[Mberengwa]], [[Midlands Province]].  
 
'''Funye High School''', or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, [[Mberengwa]], [[Midlands Province]].  
 
+
[[File:FunyeHigh.jpg|thumb|Funye High School signpost]]
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Latest revision as of 08:33, 20 May 2021

Funye High School, or Funye Secondary School, is at Mataga growth point, Mberengwa, Midlands Province.

Funye High School signpost

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Post Office box 120, Mataga.
Telephone: 051 7351
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook [1]

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Funye_High_School&oldid=104491"