(Created page with "'''Fusion 5 Mangwiro''' is a Zimbabwean Afro contemporary band. The band was founded in 2014 and comprises Brian Maguta, Gilbert Gwatidzo and Aaron Manyati.<ref na...")
 
Fusion 5 Mangwiro is a Zimbabwean Afro contemporary band. The band was founded in 2014 and comprises Brian Maguta, Gilbert Gwatidzo and Aaron Manyati.[1]

Background

Fusion 5 Mangwiro participated in the Dream Star talent show in 2015. In 2018 they received a $3000 gift from the show founder Steve Ke Zhao.[2]

Members

Fusion 5 Mangwiro members are:

  • Brian Maguta
  • Gilbert Gwatidzo
  • Aaron Manyati

References

