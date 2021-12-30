Fusion 5 Mangwiro is a Zimbabwean Afro contemporary band. The band was founded in 2014 and comprises Brian Maguta, Gilbert Gwatidzo and Aaron Manyati.[1]

Background

Fusion 5 Mangwiro participated in the Dream Star talent show in 2015. In 2018 they received a $3000 gift from the show founder Steve Ke Zhao.[2]

Members

Fusion 5 Mangwiro members are:

Brian Maguta

Gilbert Gwatidzo

Aaron Manyati

