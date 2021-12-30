Difference between revisions of "Fusion 5 Mangwiro"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Fusion 5 Mangwiro''' is a Zimbabwean Afro contemporary band. The band was founded in 2014 and comprises Brian Maguta, Gilbert Gwatidzo and Aaron Manyati.<ref na...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:19, 30 December 2021
Fusion 5 Mangwiro is a Zimbabwean Afro contemporary band. The band was founded in 2014 and comprises Brian Maguta, Gilbert Gwatidzo and Aaron Manyati.[1]
Background
Fusion 5 Mangwiro participated in the Dream Star talent show in 2015. In 2018 they received a $3000 gift from the show founder Steve Ke Zhao.[2]
Members
Fusion 5 Mangwiro members are:
- Brian Maguta
- Gilbert Gwatidzo
- Aaron Manyati
Videos
References
- ↑ Fusion 5 Mangwiro, musicinafrica.net, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: December 30, 2021
- ↑ KENNEDY NYAVAYA, Fusion 5 Mangwiro fires warning shots, NewsDay, Published: September 5, 2018, Retrieved|: December 30, 2021