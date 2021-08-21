Difference between revisions of "Future Titora"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Future Titoraa.jpg|thumb|Future Titora]] '''Future Titora''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC-T]] led by [[Douglas Mwonzora]]. She was voted Kwekwe mayor on 19 August 2021 becoming the second female mayor of the city.
[[File:Future Titoraa.jpg|thumb|Future Titora]] '''Future Titora''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of the [[MDC-T]] led by [[Douglas Mwonzora]]. She was voted Kwekwe mayor on 19 August 2021 becoming the second female mayor of the city.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
|Line 5:
|Line 11:
On 19 August 2021, Future Titora beat [[MDC Alliance]] councillor Charles Juta to land the [[Kwekwe]] mayoral post. The mayoral post had become vacant following the dismissal of [[Angeline Kasipo]], who was recalled along with her deputy [[Melody Chingarande]]. Titora polled six votes ahead of Juta's four in the second round of elections after the two candidates had each polled five votes in the first round.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/rich-pickings-as-mwonzora-led-mdc-t-wins-kwekwe-mayoral-poll/ Rich Pickings As Mwonzora-led MDC-T Wins Kwekwe Mayoral Poll], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: August 20, 2021, Retrieved: August 20, 2021</ref>
On 19 August 2021, Future Titora beat [[MDC Alliance]] councillor Charles Juta to land the [[Kwekwe]] mayoral post. The mayoral post had become vacant following the dismissal of [[Angeline Kasipo]], who was recalled along with her deputy [[Melody Chingarande]]. Titora polled six votes ahead of Juta's four in the second round of elections after the two candidates had each polled five votes in the first round.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/rich-pickings-as-mwonzora-led-mdc-t-wins-kwekwe-mayoral-poll/ Rich Pickings As Mwonzora-led MDC-T Wins Kwekwe Mayoral Poll], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: August 20, 2021, Retrieved: August 20, 2021</ref>
|−
Titora was voted for her second term as councillor in the 2018 elections.
|+
Titora was voted for her second term as councillor in the 2018 elections.
==References==
==References==
|Line 11:
|Line 17:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= Future Titora Biography: Political Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= Future Titora Biography: Political Career -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Future Titora, Future Titora Kwekwe Mayor, Future Titora biography, Future Titora husband
|keywords= Future Titora, Future Titora Kwekwe Mayor, Future Titora biography, Future Titora husband
Latest revision as of 14:09, 21 August 2021
Future Titora is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. She was voted Kwekwe mayor on 19 August 2021 becoming the second female mayor of the city.
Background
Husband
Future Titora's husband is Morris Khuni.[1]
Political Career
On 19 August 2021, Future Titora beat MDC Alliance councillor Charles Juta to land the Kwekwe mayoral post. The mayoral post had become vacant following the dismissal of Angeline Kasipo, who was recalled along with her deputy Melody Chingarande. Titora polled six votes ahead of Juta's four in the second round of elections after the two candidates had each polled five votes in the first round.[2]
Titora was voted for her second term as councillor in the 2018 elections.
References
- ↑ ZIMBABWE: FUTURE TITORA, Gender Links, Published: August 30, 2019, Retrieved: August 21, 2021
- ↑ Rich Pickings As Mwonzora-led MDC-T Wins Kwekwe Mayoral Poll, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: August 20, 2021, Retrieved: August 20, 2021