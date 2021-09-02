Her first election to council was in 2013 before she was re-elected in 2018.

On 19 August 2021, Future Titora beat [[MDC Alliance]] councillor Charles Juta to land the [[Kwekwe]] mayoral post. The mayoral post had become vacant following the dismissal of [[Angeline Kasipo]], who was recalled along with her deputy [[Melody Chingarande]]. Titora polled six votes ahead of Juta's four in the second round of elections after the two candidates had each polled five votes in the first round.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/rich-pickings-as-mwonzora-led-mdc-t-wins-kwekwe-mayoral-poll/ Rich Pickings As Mwonzora-led MDC-T Wins Kwekwe Mayoral Poll], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: August 20, 2021, Retrieved: August 20, 2021</ref>

Future Titora

Future Titora is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. She was voted Kwekwe mayor on 19 August 2021 becoming the second female mayor of the city.

Background

Husband

Future Titora's husband is Morris Khuni.[1]

Political Career

Her first election to council was in 2013 before she was re-elected in 2018.