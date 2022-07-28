GZE is a Zimbabwean hip hop artist who once formed part of the Urban Grooves group Trinity. He has worked with the likes of Junior Brown, Alkanemo and producer Take 5. His career has spanned 2 decades that have seen him win multiple awards and rise to the top as both a solo and group artist. He is known for a deep raspy voice and penchant for using Zimbabwean street language and complex metaphors.





Background

GZE was born Resilience Chekera.[1]





Music Career

His career began in the early 2000s as part of the Urban Grooves trio aptly titled 3rinity (Trinity). The group comprised of GZE, Vito and Andrew Msonzah. Melding Hip Hop with a number of genres such as R&B, Rock and the burgeoning Urban Grooves sound, they quickly captured the attention of culture. This culminated in the group’s song Jesa being featured on the Chamhembe Plus compilation album. This song was also part of their critically acclaimed debut album Ini Iye, Naye which also featured hits such as Wadiwa Wepamoyo and Nditore.

After this, GZE stopped music to work on his education and another career. He however continued making music at his home studio without releasing it. In 2013 he returned to working publicly with the release of a single titled "Vroom Vroom". The song featured Zim Hip Hop pioneer Jnr Brown and was produced by one of the founders of the Urban Groove movement - Take 5ive.

Vroom Vroom achieved number 1 status across all Zimbabwean radio stations and was followed up by Imnhandu, John Bhuru, and Stabhai Kupratta which all achieved radio and popular reception in Zimbabwe. Imhandu won Verse of The Year at the Zim Hip Hop Awards and Stabhai Kupratta won Song Of The Year at the StarFM Awards.

In 2021 he released the single and video for Muchinjikwa which speaks to the social issues plaguing Zimbabwe today.

In 2022 GZE announced that he would release his debut solo album titled "Chekera" via his new management and label Point Black Africa.

Discography

Jesa - Chamhembe Delux

Ini Iye, Naye - 3rinity

400 Bars & Running Mixtape (2019)

Awards

Best Collab Zim Hip Hop Awards 2016 (nominated)

Best Hip Hop Verse for Imhandu - 2017 Zim Hip Hop Awards

Best Song for Stabhai Kupratta - 2019 StarFM Awards

Gallery

Videos

Gze ft Alkanemo & Young Red John Bhuru

GZE-IMHANDU

GZE - Rusambo Featuring Alkanemo & Sister Flame (O





Personal Life

He attended Dadaya High School.[2]



