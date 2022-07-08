Difference between revisions of "Gabriel Chaibva"

* Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is a politician. In 2002, MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. Then vocal ZANU PF apologist. 2020, a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back. [1]

