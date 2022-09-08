Difference between revisions of "Gabriel Chaibva"
==Events==
Gabriel Chaibva is a politician. In 2002, MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. Then vocal ZANU PF apologist. 2020, a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:
- Gabriel Chaibva of MDC with 12 430 votes,
- Vivian Mwashita of Zanu PF with 4 730 votes,
- Margaret Dongo of ZUD with 951 votes,
- Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy, Independent, with 0 votes.
Events
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back. [1]
References
