In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Harare]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Gabriel Chaibva''' is a politician. In '''2002''', MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. Then vocal ZANU PF apologist. '''2020''', a commissioner of the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC).

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

Gabriel Chaibva of MDC with 12 430 votes,

of MDC with 12 430 votes, Vivian Mwashita of Zanu PF with 4 730 votes,

Margaret Dongo of ZUD with 951 votes,

Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy, Independent, with 0 votes.





Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back. [1]

References