'''Gabriel Chaibva''' is a politician.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 14: Line 14:
 
* [[Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy]], Independent, with 0 votes.
 
* [[Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy]], Independent, with 0 votes.
  
In '''2002''', he was MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. <br/>
Then he became a vocal Zanu PF apologist. <br/>
In '''2020''', he was a commissioner of the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC). <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
 
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
 
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
In '''July 2020''', '''Gabriel Chaibva''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].  
In '''July 2020''', '''Gabriel Chaibva''' was listed, in the BSR of '''18 July 2020''', as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].  
  
 
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.  
 
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.  
Line 28: Line 31:
 
* Manicaland US$18 million  
 
* Manicaland US$18 million  
 
* Midlands US$14 million.
 
* Midlands US$14 million.
'''
'''Gabriel Chaibva''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back.  
Gabriel Chaibva''' is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back.  
 
 
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of  US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme  BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Gabriel Chaibva is a politician.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

In 2002, he was MDC's shadow minister of Local Government.
Then he became a vocal Zanu PF apologist.
In 2020, he was a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back. [1]

References

  1. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
