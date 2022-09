In '''2020''', he was a commissioner of the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC). <br/>

In '''2020''', he was a commissioner of the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] (ZACC). <br/>

Then he became a vocal Zanu PF apologist. <br/>

Then he became a vocal Zanu PF apologist. <br/>

In '''2002''', he was MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. <br/>

In '''2002''', he was MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. <br/>

Gabriel Chaibva is a politician.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Harare South returned to Parliament:

Gabriel Chaibva of MDC with 12 430 votes,

of MDC with 12 430 votes, Vivian Mwashita of Zanu PF with 4 730 votes,

Margaret Dongo of ZUD with 951 votes,

Fisher Albert Aldridge Timothy, Independent, with 0 votes.

In 2002, he was MDC's shadow minister of Local Government.

Then he became a vocal Zanu PF apologist.

In 2020, he was a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).



Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matabeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back. [1]

Further Reading

References