Difference between revisions of "Gabriel Chaibva"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Gabriel Chaibva''' is a politician. In '''2002''', MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. Then vocal ZANU PF apologist. '''2020''', a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Ant...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 08:59, 24 July 2020

Gabriel Chaibva is a politician. In 2002, MDC's shadow minister of Local Government. Then vocal ZANU PF apologist. 2020, a commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Gabriel Chaibva was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Gabriel Chaibva is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Commissions”. According to the list, he was given a loan of US$88,623.00, which has not been paid back.

[1]

  1. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Gabriel_Chaibva&oldid=90549"