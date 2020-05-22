Difference between revisions of "Gabriel Mupfugami"

In July 2018, Gabriel Mupfugami was elected to Ward 14 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1276 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 14 Makoni RDC with 1276 votes, beating Shepherd Majoni of MDC-Alliance with 263 votes and Dick Totohwiyo of NCA with 59 votes. [1]

