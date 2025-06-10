Gabriel Mvumvure is a Zimbabwean Athlete and Professional Indoor Athlete with the Louisiana State University Tigers club

Background

Mvumvure completed his secondary education at Churchill high school and is currently studied majors in International Studies & Political Science. He grew up in Harare and is currently on sholarship in the U.S.A. from Olympic Solidarity to help with training for the 2016 Rio Olympics

Personal Life

He is the youngest of 3 children from parents Francis and Jennifer mvumvure

Career

A 100-meter and 200-meter sprinter during his four-year collegiate career from 2008-11. He is Also a star on LSU's 4x100-meter relay team after being an impact performer as a freshman in 2008 while helping the Tigers capture their seventh NCAA title all-time in the 4x100-meter relay while running the third leg in the national final.He ran the third-fastest time in program history with a title-clinching run of 38.42 in the NCAA final. The sprinter anchored the Tigers to All-America finishes in both 2010 and 2011. He captured one SEC title and two All-SEC honors as a member of the sprint relay. He Finished his career among the Top 10 performers in program history in both the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash on LSU's all-time indoor performance list. Mvumvure ranked No.5 in the 60 meters (6.68) and No. 7 in the 200 meters (20.96) on the school's all-time list. He recorded wind-legal PRs of 10.23 in the 100 meters and 20.67 in the 200 meters during his LSU career. Mvumvure is one of the world's premier junior sprinters who joined the LSU track and field program from Churchill High School in Harare, Zimbabwe. He Represented his country in the 200-meter dash at the 2006 IAAF World Junior Championships in Beijing, China winning a bronze medal as a member of Zimbabwe's 4x100-meter relay team and finishing sixth in the 200 meters Was also named the Provincial Athlete of the Year in his home country in 2004. He Led his high school track and field team to provisional and national championships during his high school career.[1]

Picture Gallery

Accolades

3 career All-America honors as a member of the sprint track relay team.

LSU's school record 4x200-meter relay team that clocked 1:20.45 to take the gold at the Texas Relays in 2011.

Zimbabwe's national junior record holder in both the 100 meters (10.45) and 200 meters (20.91).

Won African Junior Athletics champion in the 100 and 200 meters . Competed for Team Zimbabwe at the 2007 All-Africa Games in Algiers.

Earned National Junior Athlete of the Year honors for his performance in 2007.

2008

Top Freshman in all of collegiate track and field.

Ran the third leg on the Tigers' 4x100-meter relay team that won an NCAA title at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Qualified for the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Opened the outdoor season by winning the 200-meter title at the Willie Williams Classic (21.23).

2009

Competed in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the second time in his career.

Second career All-SEC honor in the event

ran on the foursome that captured the event title at the NCAA Mideast Regional Championships with a winning time of 39.13.

seasonal best and indoor personal best of 21.45 in a 15th-place finish at the SEC Indoor meet.

2010

Earned his second All-America honor for the Tigers while anchoring LSU's 4x100-meter relay team to a third-place finish in the national final at the 2010 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Recorded a seasonal-best time of 6.81 in the 60-meter prelim at the New Balance Collegiate Invitational.

2011

most prolific season as an LSU Tiger while setting four personal records during his senior season

lifetime PRs of 6.68 in the 60 meters, 10.23 in the 100 meters, 20.67 in the outdoor 200 meters and 20.96 in the indoor 200 meters

Finished the season ranked No. 7 indoors on LSU's all-time performance list in the 200 meters

Competed in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Indoor Championships for the first time in his career

Earned his third career All-America honor as a member of LSU's 4x100-meter relay team during the 2011 outdoor season as he anchored the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the 2011 NCAA Division

SEC Male Runner of the Week following his performance at the Penn relays

Represented Zimbabwe at the IAAF World Championships for the first time in his career while running both the 100 meters and 200 meters in Daegu, South Korea.

Video Gallery

Gabriel Mvumvure Leads Tigers to 3 Wins on Final Day of 117th Penn Relays Official Video

LSU Olympian Official Video Official Video

LSU Track & Field: Gabriel Mvumvure Official Video

Sopot 2014 - Gabriel MVUMVURE - ZIM - World Indoor Championships Official Video













