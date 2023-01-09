<blockquote>I can see some comparing my life to Tendai Ndoro’s life. Did I play for Orlando Pirates as Ndoro did? Did Ndoro attend university like I did? It just shows we are two different people. Don’t put everyone in the same bracket just because of a few samples. What happened to others acts as a warning and example. The wise learn from it. Not every South African woman is bad. I’m not praising my partner, who is also my business partner and has invested quite a lot of money in my organisation. On the other hand, I am honoured and thankful for the amount of care that most people have shown. I appreciate it.</blockquote>

He left Maritzburg by mutual consent in August 2020 and signed for the GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya FC on 4 September 2020 .

He made a name as a speed winger for Bosso and was later released and joined CAPS United Football Club where he lasted only six months and crossed the Limpopo to sign for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.

Nyoni announced that he had paid the bride price (roora / lobola) for Ramahloko, saying: "The cows were sent and they were accepted. Welcome Mrs Nyoni. We humble ourselves before God and men".

He also played for Cape Umoya UTD FC in the GladAfrica Championship in South Africa before he retired due to a serious knee injury .<ref name=" Twitter ">Cape Umoya FC, [https://twitter.com/capeumoyafc/status/1301843155831095297], ''Cape Umoya UTD FC, Published: 4 September, 2020, Accessed: 4 September, 2020''</ref>

Gabriel Nyoni is a Zimbabwean former footballer who played for Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club as a striker.

He also played for Cape Umoya UTD FC in the GladAfrica Championship in South Africa before he retired due to a serious knee injury.[1]

Background

Gabriel Nyoni was born on 9 September 1992. He holds a Marketing Degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

He customarily married his South African girlfriend and business partner, Monica Nozipho Ramahloko, in December 2022.

Nyoni announced that he had paid the bride price (roora / lobola) for Ramahloko, saying: "The cows were sent and they were accepted. Welcome Mrs Nyoni. We humble ourselves before God and men".

Career

Gabriel was signed by Highlanders Football Club in July 2013 from Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club who were then in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League and he played for five years and was the vice-captain at some time.

He made a name as a speed winger for Bosso and was later released and joined CAPS United Football Club where he lasted only six months and crossed the Limpopo to sign for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership in South Africa.

He left Maritzburg by mutual consent in August 2020 and signed for the GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya FC on 4 September 2020.

In July 2018, Nyoni went for trials at Botswana Premiership side, Township Rollers who put forward a "laughable" P10 000 to sign the player on a permanent basis.[2]

Serious Leg Injury

On 16 February 2021, Nyoni suffered a broken foot when his team played Richards Bay in a GladAfrica Championship match played at Umhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds in Richards Bay.[3]

He had surgery the following day while he was also battling a coronavirus infection.

Despite the surgery being successful, Nyoni later revealed that he was in excruciating pain.

Retirement

Nyoni announced his retirement from playing football in June 2022 after failing to fully recover from a foot injury he suffered in 2021. He said:

I have officially retired from football. 14 months of specialist and rehabilitation treatment hasn’t yielded the expected result. I tried my best. I appreciate all the support you gave me during my football career.

Events

Nyoni was reportedly duped of US$10 000 by his long-time lover Chivaraidzo Mukome just a few days after she was entrusted with the money, which was supposed to be used for an investment.[4]

In June 2022, Nyoni was criticised by some Zimbabweans on social media for dating a South African woman, Monica Nozipho Ramahloko.

His critics warned him that he was playing with fire by dating a South African woman, and cited the case of former Orlando Pirates striker, Tendai Ndoro, who was allegedly kicked out of his affluent home in Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg, by his South African wife.

In response, Nyoni said "I don’t think people should put every SA woman in one basket. How many people have been scammed by Zimbabwean women?"[5] He also said:

I can see some comparing my life to Tendai Ndoro’s life. Did I play for Orlando Pirates as Ndoro did? Did Ndoro attend university like I did? It just shows we are two different people. Don’t put everyone in the same bracket just because of a few samples. What happened to others acts as a warning and example. The wise learn from it. Not every South African woman is bad. I’m not praising my partner, who is also my business partner and has invested quite a lot of money in my organisation. On the other hand, I am honoured and thankful for the amount of care that most people have shown. I appreciate it.