'''Gabriel Nyoni''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who is a former player for [[Highlanders Football Club]] and [[CAPS United Football Club]] as a striker. He plays for Cape Umoya UTD FC in the GladAfrica Chapionship in South Africa.<ref name="twitter">Cape Umoya FC, [https://twitter.com/capeumoyafc/status/1301843155831095297], ''Cape Umoya UTD FC, Published: 4 September, 2020, Accessed: 4 September, 2020''</ref>

Background

Gabriel Nyoni was born on 9 September 1992. He holds a Marketing Degree from Midlands State University.

Career

Gabriel was signed by Highlanders Football Club from MSU FC a club that plays in the ZIFA Central Region. He made a name as a speed winger for Bosso and was later released and joined CAPS United Football Club where he lasted only six months and crossed the Limpopo to sign for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership in South Africa. He left Maritzburg by mutual consent in August 2020 and signed for the GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya FC on 4 September 2020.









References