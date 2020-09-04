Difference between revisions of "Gabriel Nyoni"
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Gabriel Nyoni
|Born
|Gabriel Nyoni
September 9, 1992
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Occupation
|Employer
|Cape Umoya UTD FC
|Known for
|Being a Highlanders Football Club striker.
Gabriel Nyoni is a Zimbabwean footballer who is a former player for Highlanders Football Club and CAPS United Football Club as a striker. He plays for Cape Umoya UTD FC in the GladAfrica Chapionship in South Africa.[1]
Background
Gabriel Nyoni was born on 9 September 1992. He holds a Marketing Degree from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
Career
Gabriel was signed by Highlanders Football Club in July 2013 from Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club who were then in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League and he played for five years and was the vice captain at some time. He made a name as a speed winger for Bosso and was later released and joined CAPS United Football Club where he lasted only six months and crossed the Limpopo to sign for Maritzburg United in the ABSA Premiership in South Africa. He left Maritzburg by mutual consent in August 2020 and signed for the GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya FC on 4 September 2020.
In July 2018, Nyoni went for trials at Botswana Premiership side, Township Rollers who put forward a laughable P10 000 to sign the player on a permanent basis.[2]