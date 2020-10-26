Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Gallery Of The Week Archive - 2020"

Page Discussion
m
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
==Week 44, October 19 - 25==
+
==Week 44, October 19-25==
 
'''[[MisRed]]''' ''- Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer''
 
'''[[MisRed]]''' ''- Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer''
 
<gallery>
 
<gallery>
Line 9: Line 9:
 
File:MisRed With Children.jpg
 
File:MisRed With Children.jpg
 
File:Misred In Shoot.jpg
 
File:Misred In Shoot.jpg
 +
</gallery>
 +
 +
 +
==Week 43, October 12-18==
 +
'''[[Marvelous Nakamba]]''' ''- Zimbabwean international football star''
 +
<gallery>
 +
File:Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
 +
File:MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
 +
File:Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg|
 +
File:Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg|
 +
File:Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg|
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>

Latest revision as of 16:31, 26 October 2020

Week 44, October 19-25

MisRed - Zimbabwean Radio host and social media influencer

  • Misred Red Dress.jpg
  • MisRed Samantha Musa Portrait.jpg
  • MisRed Musa.jpg
  • MisRed On Set.jpg
  • MisRed Swiming Gear.jpg
  • MisRed With Children.jpg
  • Misred In Shoot.jpg


Week 43, October 12-18

Marvelous Nakamba - Zimbabwean international football star

  • Marvelous Nakamba Portrait.jpg
  • MARVELOUS-NAKAMBA.jpg
  • Nakamba shows off his Aston Villa shirt.jpg
  • Nakamba Playing Warriors.jpg
  • Marvelous Nakamba First Class Plane.jpg
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Gallery_Of_The_Week_Archive_-_2020&oldid=94245"