To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
Gambe Sanyatwe Secondary School is in Juliasdale, Nyanga District, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Ward 24, Spring Valley, Juliasdale.
Telephone: 0292373
Cell:
Email:
Web:

Further Reading

