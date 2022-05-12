Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Gamuchirai Nemukuyu"

Page Discussion
m (Tayananiswa moved page Gamuchirai Nemukunyu to Gamuchirai Nemukuyu)
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Gamuchirai Nemukuyu<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =  Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  <!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being [[DJ Fantan]]'s wife
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          = 2
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  {{URL|https://www.instagram.com/gamuchillspot/}}
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Gamuchirai Nemukuyu''' is the wife of [[Zimdancehall]] producer and promoter [[DJ Fantan]].
 
'''Gamuchirai Nemukuyu''' is the wife of [[Zimdancehall]] producer and promoter [[DJ Fantan]].
  
Line 27: Line 110:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= About Gamuchirai Nemukuyu -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography, DJ Fantan wife
 +
|description=
 +
|image= Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography.jpg
 +
|image_alt= Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 10:25, 12 May 2022

Gamuchirai Nemukuyu
Gamuchirai Nemukuyu Biography
Known forBeing DJ Fantan's wife
Children2
Websitewww.instagram.com/gamuchillspot/


Gamuchirai Nemukuyu is the wife of Zimdancehall producer and promoter DJ Fantan.

Background

Gamuchirai Nemukuyu and her husband DJ Fantan have two daughters; Fafi and Ruvheneko.

Arrest For Domestic Violence Report

On 10 May 2022, Nemukuyu reported DJ Fantan to the police accusing him of being abusive. Fantan was detained at Waterfalls Police Station after he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence.

He was arrested after Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, lodged a complaint with the police. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest. Nemukuyu said he assaulted her and damaged their household property. She said that she had been suffering emotionally at the hands of Fantan.

She said DJ Fantan locked her in the house arguing that she should be a ‘housewife’.[1]

On 11 May 2022, DJ Fantan dismissed the report by H-Metro and accused the publication of seeking relevance by publishing “falsehoods”.

Posting on his Facebook page Fantan wrote:

"H-Metro do your research and get your facts straight before throwing labels on people. False accusations are a serious matter in the deen.

Wise up… chete kuti Ana H-Metro menenge muchitsvaga relevance, mavharirwa panze ne ma Bloggers ka Makutokundwa basa Nana Zimcelebs.

Nowadays vanhu vakuto truster Zimcelebs kupfuura H-Metro 😂.

FAMILY, FANS & FRIENDS INI NE MHURI YANGU TIRI SAFE… CHINGOTENGAI CHI PEPA CHAVO VAMBOITA MA SALES kkkk headline iyo ndeye munhu arikuda kutondipedza😂😂 Jah nuh sleep🙏🏼"

[2]

References

  1. Rest Mutore, DJ Fantan Arrested!, H-Metro, Published: May 11, 2022, Retrieved: May 11, 2022
  2. DJ Fantan Scoffs At Reports Of His Arrest For Domestic Violence, Pindula News, Published: May 11, 2022, Retrieved: May 11, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Gamuchirai_Nemukuyu&oldid=117462"