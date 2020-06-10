Difference between revisions of "Ganizani Chintokoma"

In July 2018, Ganizani Chintokoma was elected to Ward 2 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 163 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Karoi Town Council with 163 votes, beating Tichaona Mungwariri of MDC-Alliance with 152 votes, Cuthbert Rwodzi, independent with 74 voters and Knowledge Nyahuma, independent with 68 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

