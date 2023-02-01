Garainashe Changunda

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) board, 30 Januury 2023, announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as the mass market lender’s substantive chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from tomorrow. Before his latest appointment, Changunda had served as POSB’s chief financial officer since 2017.





Events

Further Reading

References







