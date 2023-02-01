Difference between revisions of "Garainashe Changunda"
==Service / Career==
==Events==
Revision as of 07:25, 1 February 2023
Garainashe Changunda
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [1], [2], [2]
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO, Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 POSB appoints new CEO, Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023 Cite error: Invalid
<ref>tag; name "POSB appoints new CEO" defined multiple times with different content