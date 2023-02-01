Before his latest appointment , Changunda had served as POSB’s chief financial officer since ''' 2017 '''.

On '''30 January 2023''', The [[POSB]] board announced the appointment of '''Garainashe Changunda''' as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]] , who left the bank at the end of ''' October 2022 '''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>

THE '''People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB)''' board, '''30 Januury 2023''', announced the appointment of '''Garainashe Changunda''' as the mass market lender’s substantive chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from tomorrow .

Garainashe Changunda

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [1], [2], [2]

Events

Further Reading

References



