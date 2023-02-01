On '''30 January 2023''', The [[POSB]] board announced the appointment of '''Garainashe Changunda''' as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]], who left the bank at the end of '''October 2022'''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoint new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>

25 years of experience in strategic and operational performance management in several banking institutions. <br/>

On '''30 January 2023''', The [[POSB]] board announced the appointment of '''Garainashe Changunda''' as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced [[Admore Kandlela]], who left the bank at the end of '''October 2022'''. <ref name="POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2023/01/31/posb-board-appoints-new-substantive-ceo/ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO], Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>, <ref name="POSB appoints new CEO"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/business/article/200006805/posb-appoints-new-ceo POSB appoints new CEO], The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023''</ref>

Member in good standing of the [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board]] and the [[Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe]] .

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

Garainashe Changunda

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: Bachelor of Commerce honours degree in accounting and Bachelor of Accounting Science honours degree.

Master of Business Administration degree.

Post-graduate diploma in auditing.

Member in good standing of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

25 years of experience in strategic and operational performance management in several banking institutions.

2017 - 2023, POSB’s chief financial officer.

On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [1], [2], [3] The appointment is with effect from 1 February 2023.

Events

Further Reading

References



