Difference between revisions of "Garainashe Changunda"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Garainashe Changunda
|+
Garainashe Changunda
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
Master of Business Administration degree. <br/>
Master of Business Administration degree. <br/>
Post-graduate diploma in auditing. <br/>
Post-graduate diploma in auditing. <br/>
|−
Member in good standing of the [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board]] and the [[Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe]].
|+
Member in good standing of the [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board ]] and the [[Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe]].
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
Latest revision as of 08:41, 1 February 2023
Garainashe Changunda was appointed substantive CEO of POSB with effect from 1 February 2023.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Tertiary: Bachelor of Commerce honours degree in accounting and Bachelor of Accounting Science honours degree.
Master of Business Administration degree.
Post-graduate diploma in auditing.
Member in good standing of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.
Service / Career
25 years of experience in strategic and operational performance management in several banking institutions.
2017 - 2023, POSB’s chief financial officer.
On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [1], [2], [3] The appointment is with effect from 1 February 2023.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ POSB Board Appoints New Substantive CEO, Pindula, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023
- ↑ POSB appoints new CEO, Newsday, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023
- ↑ POSB appoints new CEO, The Independent, Published: 31 January 2023, Retrieved: 1 February 2023