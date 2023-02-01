Member in good standing of the [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) ]] and the [[Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe]].

Member in good standing of the [[Public Accountants and Auditors Board]] and the [[Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe]].

''' Garainashe Changunda ''' was appointed substantive CEO of [[POSB]] with effect from '''1 February 2023'''.

Garainashe Changunda was appointed substantive CEO of POSB with effect from 1 February 2023.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: Bachelor of Commerce honours degree in accounting and Bachelor of Accounting Science honours degree.

Master of Business Administration degree.

Post-graduate diploma in auditing.

Member in good standing of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.

Service / Career

25 years of experience in strategic and operational performance management in several banking institutions.

2017 - 2023, POSB’s chief financial officer.

On 30 January 2023, The POSB board announced the appointment of Garainashe Changunda as substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He replaced Admore Kandlela, who left the bank at the end of October 2022. [1], [2], [3] The appointment is with effect from 1 February 2023.

Events

Further Reading

References



