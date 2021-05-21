Difference between revisions of "Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake"
==Picture Gallery==
|Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake
Gareth in Yellow Top
|Born
|Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake
November 28, 1997
Edith Clinic Mbare
|Education
|Marlborough High School
|Occupation
|Employer
|Black Rhinos Football Club
|Home town
|Harare
Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 28 November 1997. He is currently playing for Black Rhinos Football Club as a defender after joining for them for the 2021 season from Harare City Football Club.
Background
Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake was born on 28 November 1997. He started his football career playing for Black Rhinos Juniors from 2009 up to 2003. Growing up in the ghetto he was exposed to playing plastic balls and in watching world cups he got interested in playing football and as a right back because his role model was Dani Alves the Brazilian who was playing for Barcelona then.
Career
Madhake played for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors since 2009 up to 2013 before joining Maningi Academy in 2014. From 2015 to 2017 he joined Harare City Cubs where he saw his stock rise and found himself being promoted into the first team in 2018 and was part of the Harare City Football Club team until end of 2020 and has earned himself several caps for the senior team.[1] He joined Black Rhinos Football Club for the 2021 football season.
Accolades
- Chibuku Super Cup Runners Up (2018 with Harare City Football Club)
- Best defender (Damler Cup) (2010 playing for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors)
- National Junior league winner (2012 with Black Rhinos Football Club)
- U20 NASH Tournament winner in 2014
- Northern Region Division 2 league title winner (2016 with Harare City Cubs)
- Player of the year at High School
Teams Played For
- Black Rhinos Football Club (Juniors) (2009-2013)
- Maningi Academy (2014)
- Harare City Cubs (2015-2017)
- Harare City Football Club (2018-2020)
Picture Gallery
Video
https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/7/72/WKJWN8M5R1dACiOt_%281%29.mp4