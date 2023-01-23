Difference between revisions of "Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake"

Madhake completed his switch from Black Rhinos to [[Ngezi Platinum F.C.]] on 20 January 2023 on a two-year contract as announced by the club on their official twitter page.<ref name="Tweet"> [https://twitter.com/ngeziplatinumfc/status/1616392488918605826], ''Twitter'', Published: January 20, 2023, Retrieved: January 23, 2023</ref> Madhake was one of the most stand-out defenders in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] during the 2022 season and he narrowly missed a place on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar though he was rewarded with a Players' Player of the Year accolade at his former club Black Rhinos. The centre-back introduced his entry in professional football as a right back at Harare City before converting into a centre-back at Black Rhinos under Herbert 'Jompano' Maruwa.<ref name="Herald">Tadious Manyepo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/madhake-to-replicate-rhinos-form-at-ngezi/], ''The Herald'', Published: January 10, 2023, Retrieved: January 23, 2023</ref>

Madhake played for [[ Black Rhinos Football Club ]] juniors since 2009 up to 2013 before joining Maningi Academy in 2014. From 2015 to 2017 he joined Harare City Cubs where he saw his stock rise and found himself being promoted into the first team in 2018 and was part of the Harare City Football Club team until end of 2020 and has earned himself several caps for the senior team.<ref name="The Chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/harrison-sends-bosso-warning/], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 1, 2018, Retrieved: October 12, 2019</ref> He joined [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] for the 2021 football season.

Madhake played for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors since 2009 up to 2013 before joining Maningi Academy in 2014. From 2015 to 2017 he joined Harare City Cubs where he saw his stock rise and found himself being promoted into the first team in 2018 and was part of the Harare City Football Club team until end of 2020 and has earned himself several caps for the senior team.<ref name="The Chronicle"> [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/harrison-sends-bosso-warning/], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 1, 2018, Retrieved: October 12, 2019</ref> He joined [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] for the 2021 football season.

Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake was born on 28 November 1997 at Edith Clinic in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]] . He started his football career playing for Black Rhinos Juniors from 2009 up to 2003. Growing up in the ghetto he was exposed to playing plastic balls and in watching world cups he got interested in playing football and as a right back because his role model was Dani Alves the Brazilian who was playing for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona then.

Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake was born on 28 November 1997. He started his football career playing for Black Rhinos Juniors from 2009 up to 2003. Growing up in the ghetto he was exposed to playing plastic balls and in watching world cups he got interested in playing football and as a right back because his role model was Dani Alves the Brazilian who was playing for Barcelona then.

'''Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 28 November 1997. He is currently playing for [[ Ngezi Platinum F.C. ]] as a defender after joining them from [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] in January 2023. He played for Black Rhinos from 2021 -2022 seasons after joining from [[Harare City Football Club]].

'''Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 28 November 1997. He is currently playing for [[ Black Rhinos Football Club ]] as a defender after joining for them for the 2021 season from [[Harare City Football Club]].



Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 28 November 1997. He is currently playing for Ngezi Platinum F.C. as a defender after joining them from Black Rhinos Football Club in January 2023. He played for Black Rhinos from 2021-2022 seasons after joining from Harare City Football Club.

Background

Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake was born on 28 November 1997 at Edith Clinic in Mbare, Harare. He started his football career playing for Black Rhinos Juniors from 2009 up to 2003. Growing up in the ghetto he was exposed to playing plastic balls and in watching world cups he got interested in playing football and as a right back because his role model was Dani Alves the Brazilian who was playing for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona then.

Career

Madhake played for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors since 2009 up to 2013 before joining Maningi Academy in 2014. From 2015 to 2017 he joined Harare City Cubs where he saw his stock rise and found himself being promoted into the first team in 2018 and was part of the Harare City Football Club team until end of 2020 and has earned himself several caps for the senior team.[1] He joined Black Rhinos Football Club for the 2021 football season.

Madhake completed his switch from Black Rhinos to Ngezi Platinum F.C. on 20 January 2023 on a two-year contract as announced by the club on their official twitter page.[2] Madhake was one of the most stand-out defenders in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League during the 2022 season and he narrowly missed a place on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar though he was rewarded with a Players' Player of the Year accolade at his former club Black Rhinos. The centre-back introduced his entry in professional football as a right back at Harare City before converting into a centre-back at Black Rhinos under Herbert 'Jompano' Maruwa.[3]

Accolades

Players' Player of the Year (2022 at Black Rhinos Football Club)

Chibuku Super Cup Runners Up (2018 with Harare City Football Club)

Best defender (Damler Cup) (2010 playing for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors)

National Junior league winner (2012 with Black Rhinos Football Club)

U20 NASH Tournament winner in 2014

Northern Region Division 2 league title winner (2016 with Harare City Cubs)

Player of the year at High School

Teams Played For

Picture Gallery

Gareth Madhake vs CAPS United

Madhake vs Highlanders

Madhake vs Rhinos

Madhake with Diro and Mukanga

Madhake]]

Madhake Centre front row

Madhake centre squatting

Video

https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/7/72/WKJWN8M5R1dACiOt_%281%29.mp4









References