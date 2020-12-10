Difference between revisions of "Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake"

[[File:Madhake against CAPS United.jpg|thumb|Gareth Madhake vs CAPS United]] [[File:Madhake vs Highlanders.jpg|thumb|Madhake vs Highlanders]] [[File:Madhake vs Rhinos.jpg|thumb|Madhake vs Rhinos]] [[File:Madhake with Diro.jpg|thumb|Madhake with Diro and Mukanga]] [[File:Madhake.jpg|thumb|Madhake]] [[File:Madhake Centre front row.jpg|thumb|Madhake Centre front row]]

Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake was born on 28 November 1997. He started his football career playing for Black Rhinos Juniors from 2009 up to 2003. Growing up in the ghetto he was exposed to playing plastic balls and in watching world cups he got interested in playing football and as a right back because his role model was Dani Alves the Brazilian who was playing for Barcelona then.

Gareth Tanyanyiwa Madhake is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 28 November 1997. He is currently playing for Harare City Football Club as a defender.

Background

Career

Madhake played for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors since 2009 up to 2013 before joining Maningi Academy in 2014. From 2015 to 2017 he joined Harare City Cubs where he saw his stock rise and found himself being promoted into the first team in 2018 and he is currently part of the Harare City Football Club and has earned himself several caps for the senior team.[1]

Accolades

Chibuku Super Cup Runners Up (2018 with Harare City Football Club)

Best defender (Damler Cup) (2010 playing for Black Rhinos Football Club juniors)

National Junior league winner (2012 with Black Rhinos Football Club)

U20 NASH Tournament winner in 2014

Northern Region Division 2 league title winner (2016 with Harare City Cubs)

Player of the year at High School

Teams Played For

Black Rhinos Football Club (Juniors) (2009-2013)

Maningi Academy (2014)

Harare City Cubs (2015-2017)

Video

https://www.pindula.co.zw/images/7/72/WKJWN8M5R1dACiOt_%281%29.mp4









