Difference between revisions of "Garfield Todd"

Sir Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was the Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia from 1953 to 1958 and later became an opponent of white minority rule in Rhodesia.
Background
Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was born to Thomas and Edith Todd. He was brought up in New Zealand, he moved to Southern Rhodesia (Later Zimbabwe) in 1934, to work in Dadaya.[1]
