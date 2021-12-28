Difference between revisions of "Garfield Todd"

In 1935, Garfield Todd was at Wits University studying medicine, not for a degree, but as a crucial step to his career in politics. <ref name="WP"/>

Sir Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was the Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia from 1953 to 1958 and later became an opponent of white minority rule in Rhodesia.

Background

Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was born to Thomas and Edith Todd. He was brought up in New Zealand, he moved to Southern Rhodesia (Later Zimbabwe) in 1934, to work in Dadaya.[1]

Wife

Garfield Todd was married to Grace.

Children

In 1943 Garfield and Grace Todd’s daughter Judith was born. She was delivered by Garfield Todd.[1]

Education

In 1935, Garfield Todd was at Wits University studying medicine, not for a degree, but as a crucial step to his career in politics. [1]