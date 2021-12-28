He became a parliamentary candidate for Shabani in 1946 and won the seat for the United Rhodesia Party.<ref name="G">Patrick Keatley and Andrew Meldrum, [https://www.theguardian.com/news/2002/oct/14/guardianobituaries.obituaries1 Sir Garfield Todd], ''The Guardian'', Published: October 14, 2002, Retrieved: December 28, 2021</ref> In September 1953, Garfield Todd was elected as prime minister of Southern Rhodesia. He also became the United Rhodesia Party president.

Sir Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was the Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia from 1953 to 1958 and later became an opponent of white minority rule in Rhodesia.

Background

Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was born to Thomas and Edith Todd in New Zealand. He moved to Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe in 1934, to work in Dadaya.[1] Todd worked, in his student years, at his father's brickmaking business.[2]

Wife

Garfield Todd was married to Grace.

Children

In 1943 Garfield and Grace Todd’s daughter Judith was born. She was delivered by Garfield Todd.[1]

Education

After university at Otago, he went to the Glen Leith Theological College, took holy orders in 1931, and was assigned to mission work in South Africa. This was interrupted by studies at Witwatersrand University, in Johannesburg, and at Butler University, in the United States, leading, in 1934, to the Dadaya mission posting.[2]

In 1935, Garfield Todd was at Wits University studying medicine, not for a degree, but as a crucial step to his career in politics. [1]

Political Career

He became a parliamentary candidate for Shabani in 1946 and won the seat for the United Rhodesia Party.[2] In September 1953, Garfield Todd was elected as prime minister of Southern Rhodesia. He also became the United Rhodesia Party president.