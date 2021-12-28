|description= Sir Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was the fifth Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia from 1953 to 1958 and later became an opponent of white minority rule in Rhodesia.

Background

Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd was born to Thomas and Edith Todd in New Zealand. He moved to Southern Rhodesia now Zimbabwe in 1934, to work in Dadaya.[1] Todd worked, in his student years, at his father's brickmaking business.[2]

Wife

Garfield Todd was married to Jean Grace Wilson. Todd's wife died in 2001.[2]

Children

In 1943 Garfield and Grace Todd’s daughter Judith was born. She was delivered by Garfield Todd.[1] He had two other daughters Cynthia and Alycen.[2]

Education

After university at Otago, he went to the Glen Leith Theological College, took holy orders in 1931, and was assigned to mission work in South Africa. This was interrupted by studies at Witwatersrand University, in Johannesburg, and at Butler University, in the United States, leading, in 1934, to the Dadaya mission posting.[2]

In 1935, Garfield Todd was at Wits University studying medicine, not for a degree, but as a crucial step to his career in politics. [1]

Political Career

He became a parliamentary candidate for Shabani in 1946 and won the seat for the United Rhodesia Party.[2] In September 1953, Garfield Todd was elected as prime minister of Southern Rhodesia. He also became the United Rhodesia Party president.

Downfall

His downfall came when he proposed a revision of the franchise qualifications, which, he estimated, would add between 6,000 and 10,000 Africans to the roll. His ministers resigned en bloc in outrage at the proposals. Garfield Todd proceeded to form a new cabinet but three months later, the party rejected him as its leader, in favour of Sir Edgar Whitehead.[2]

Todd initially formed a splinter party, which failed to win a single seat in the 1958 election. In another attempt at a comeback, he joined Sir John Moffatt, of Northern Rhodesia, in forming the Central Africa Party in 1960. The party like the one he tried to form in 1961, failed to gain seats in elections.[2]

Activism

In 1960, he shared a platform with the African nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo, and jointly appealed to the British government to suspend Rhodesia's colonial constitution. He appeared before the United Nations colonialism committee in New York.

In 1965, Todd and his wife Grace, were put under house arrest at their ranch, for a renewable period of one year.

Full-scale detention was ordered in 1972, and extended to Todd's daughter Judith, who had been campaigning on his behalf in London and other European capitals. Each promptly went on hunger strike. Judith went into exile for eight years, while Garfield Todd remained at the ranch until June 1976, banned from even writing or receiving letters. For long periods, the phone line was cut. In October, Nkomo invited him to join his delegation at the unproductive Geneva conference on the future of Rhodesia.[2]

Career After Independence

When Zimbabwe became independent, Todd was invited to serve as a senator for five years. In 1985, he was given a knighthood, at the instigation of the New Zealand government.

Death

Reginald Stephen Garfield Todd died October 13 2002.