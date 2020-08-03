Difference between revisions of "Garikai Mutasa"
Garikai N. Mutasa (born 1952) is a Zimbabwean novelist. His novel The Contact (1985) is a victory story of the ZANLA guerrillas, based on Soviet socialist-realism models. He previously trained as a teacher at Gweru Teachers' College.