Difference between revisions of "Garikayi Dendera"

In July 2018, Garikayi Dendera was elected to Ward 5 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1028 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chinhoyi Municipality with 1028 votes, beating Cosmas Rukwata-Ndoro of Zanu-PF with 624 votes, Benjamin Mutongozwa, independent with 155 votes and Denis Kagonye of PRC with 101 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

