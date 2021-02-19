Pindula

(Created page with "'''Garry Mapanzure''' born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician. ==Background== ===Age=== Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.<ref name="G">[https://g...")
 
Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Age

Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.[1]

Education

He attended Kyle for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.[2]

Career

African Sushi Wear

In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.[3]

References

  1. TRUE LIFE STORY OF GARRY MAPANZURE, Gambakwe, Published: October 2, 2019, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  2. Garry – a gem in the making, Zimbojam, Published: June 18, 2018, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  3. Keith Mlauzi, Garry Mapanzure launches ‘African Sushi Wear’ clothing line, Nehanda Radio, Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
