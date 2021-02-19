In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.<ref name="N"> Keith Mlauzi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/02/03/garry-mapanzure-launches-african-sushi-wear-clothing-line/ Garry Mapanzure launches ‘African Sushi Wear’ clothing line], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>

He attended Kyle for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zimbojam.com/garry-a-gem-in-the-making/ Garry – a gem in the making], ''Zimbojam'', Published: June 18, 2018, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>

Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Age

Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.[1]

Education

He attended Kyle for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.[2]

Career

African Sushi Wear

In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.[3]