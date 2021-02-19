Difference between revisions of "Garry Mapanzure"
Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.
Background
Age
Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.[1]
Education
He attended Kyle for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.[2]
Career
African Sushi Wear
In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.[3]
