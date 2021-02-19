His collaboration with [[Hillzy]] for the song ''TV Room'' won an All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) in Nigeria for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African R&B & Soul. The duo was up against [[Davido]], [[Tellaman]] and [[Sarz]].<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2020/01/20/garry-mapanzure-in-the-uk-officially-signs-record-deal-ep-launch-set-for-valentines/ Garry Mapanzure in the UK, officially signs record deal, EP launch set for Valentines weekend], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: January 20, 2020, Retrieved: February 19, 2021</ref>

Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

Age

Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.[1]

Education

He attended Kyle College for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.[2] Mapanzure studied Architecture at North China University of Technology in Beijing, China.[3]

Career

His 2017 single Wapunza released on 22 August features his brother Victor Mapanzure. He released the single Moyo Muti on the 14th of February 2018. Garry Mapanzure was selected for Mr Eazi's #EMPAWA100 programme after he released the song Truth Or Dare. Under the #EMPAWA100 programme, he released the track Slow. In July 2019, Garry released the single Your Man.[3]In January 2020 it was announced that Garry Mapanzure had signed a deal with Runabeat Music. The company works as an agency for reggae, dancehall and afrobeats musicians.[4]

African Sushi Wear

In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.[5]

Discography

EPs

Sushi Season

Singles

Wapunza (2017)

Moyo Muti (2018)

Dzebedu (2021)

Awards

His collaboration with Hillzy for the song TV Room won an All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) in Nigeria for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African R&B & Soul. The duo was up against Davido, Tellaman and Sarz.[4]

Videos