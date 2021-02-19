Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Garry Mapanzure"

Page Discussion
 
(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox musical artist
 +
| name                =  Garry Mapanzure
 +
| image              = Garry Mapanzure.jpg
 +
| image_size          = 250px
 +
| landscape          = <!-- yes, if wide image, otherwise leave blank -->
 +
| alt                =  Garry Mapanzure, Musician
 +
| caption            =
 +
| background          = **Mandatory** Use one: solo_singer, non_vocal_instrumentalist, non_performing_personnel, or temporary
 +
| birth_name          =  Garikai Munashe Mapanzure
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang    =
 +
| alias              =
 +
| birth_date          = {{birth date and age|1998|06|08}}
 +
| birth_place        = [[Harare]]
 +
| origin              =
 +
| death_date          = <!--{{death date and age|2021|02|16|1989|11|22}}-->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| genre              =
 +
| occupation          = Singer, Songwriter
 +
| instrument          =
 +
| years_active        = <!-- YYYY–YYYY (or –present) -->
 +
| label              = Runabeat Music
 +
| associated_acts    = [[Hillzy]]
 +
| website            = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| notable_instruments =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Garry Mapanzure''' born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician.
 
'''Garry Mapanzure''' born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a [[Zimbabwean]] musician.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 +
 +
He has a brother named Victor Mapanzure and a sister named Christabel Mapanzure.<ref name="G"/>
  
 
===Age===
 
===Age===
Line 38: Line 68:
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwCijhrsszQ||| Garry Mapanzure x Andy Muridzo - Dzebedu (prod by Jusa)|}}
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imkokq84O-E||| Garry Mapanzure - Ndianifuna (Certificate of Excellence) Official Video|}}
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pdp1lZzUDCc||| Garry Mapanzure - Your Man (Official Video)|}}
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UGkUnNO5Tc||| Garry - Wapunza [Feat. Vicky] (Official Music Video)|}}
 +
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yToLUPYjhME||| Garry Mapanzure - Pindirai (A Million Tears) Official Video|}}
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Garry Mapanzure Biography: Real Name, Age, Career, Videos -Pindula
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Garry Mapanzure, Garry Mapanzure biography, Garry Mapanzure age, Garry Mapanzure net worth, Garry Mapanzure African Sushi, Garry Mapanzure real name, Garry Mapanzure girlfriend
 +
|description= Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.
 +
|image= Garry Mapanzure.jpg
 +
|image_alt=
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 06:53, 19 February 2021

Garry Mapanzure
Garry Mapanzure, Musician
Background information
Birth nameGarikai Munashe Mapanzure
Born (1998-06-08) June 8, 1998 (age 22)
Harare
Occupation(s)Singer, Songwriter
LabelsRunabeat Music
Associated actsHillzy

Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure is a Zimbabwean musician.

Background

He has a brother named Victor Mapanzure and a sister named Christabel Mapanzure.[1]

Age

Garry Mapanzure was born on 8 June 1998.[1]

Education

He attended Kyle College for his primary and high school education. It was whilst he was at Kyle Preparatory School that he started music.[2] Mapanzure studied Architecture at North China University of Technology in Beijing, China.[3]

Career

His 2017 single Wapunza released on 22 August features his brother Victor Mapanzure. He released the single Moyo Muti on the 14th of February 2018. Garry Mapanzure was selected for Mr Eazi's #EMPAWA100 programme after he released the song Truth Or Dare. Under the #EMPAWA100 programme, he released the track Slow. In July 2019, Garry released the single Your Man.[3]In January 2020 it was announced that Garry Mapanzure had signed a deal with Runabeat Music. The company works as an agency for reggae, dancehall and afrobeats musicians.[4]

African Sushi Wear

In 2021 he launched a clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi. He launched an online store with a number of products that included T-shirts, Hoodies and sweaters.[5]

Discography

EPs

  • Sushi Season

Singles

  • Wapunza (2017)
  • Moyo Muti (2018)
  • Dzebedu (2021)

Awards

His collaboration with Hillzy for the song TV Room won an All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) in Nigeria for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African R&B & Soul. The duo was up against Davido, Tellaman and Sarz.[4]

Videos

Garry Mapanzure x Andy Muridzo - Dzebedu (prod by Jusa)
Garry Mapanzure - Ndianifuna (Certificate of Excellence) Official Video
Garry Mapanzure - Your Man (Official Video)
Garry - Wapunza [Feat. Vicky] (Official Music Video)
Garry Mapanzure - Pindirai (A Million Tears) Official Video

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 TRUE LIFE STORY OF GARRY MAPANZURE, Gambakwe, Published: October 2, 2019, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  2. Garry – a gem in the making, Zimbojam, Published: June 18, 2018, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 GARRY MAPANZURE, Point Black, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 Garry Mapanzure in the UK, officially signs record deal, EP launch set for Valentines weekend, Nehanda Radio, Published: January 20, 2020, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
  5. Keith Mlauzi, Garry Mapanzure launches ‘African Sushi Wear’ clothing line, Nehanda Radio, Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: February 19, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Garry_Mapanzure&oldid=99775"