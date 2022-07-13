Brent was a surprise call-up during the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, replacing the injured Terrence Duffin. He played just one match, but proved useful, taking 1/28 from seven overs, and adding ten with the bat as part of the Zimbabwean total of 130.

''' Gary Bazil ''' Brent (born 13 January 1976) is a former Zimbabwean cricketer. He was a steady, unpretentious wobbler of a seam bowler, possessed with tenacious accuracy, a useful in-swinger and an excellent slower ball. He was appointed the [[Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team]] coach in March 2022.

Background

Gary Brent was born on 13 January 1976. He acquired Level 2 and 3 coaching certificates in UK and came back to Zimbabwe to coach the age group sides and an opportunity with Mountaineers arose.[1]

Career

Brent was an in-swinging bowler, with a good slow-arm bowling technique. Having missed the cut for the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he made the squad for the 2003/04 tour in Australia. Brent was one of the fifteen "rebel" players who were dismissed in 2004 due to a dispute with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board.

Brent was a surprise call-up during the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, replacing the injured Terrence Duffin. He played just one match, but proved useful, taking 1/28 from seven overs, and adding ten with the bat as part of the Zimbabwean total of 130.

In the first ODI against South Africa, he equally top scored with a defiant 59 after his team was reduced to 72–7. He won the man of the match award, after a good bowling performance as well.

He was been selected for the tour to Bangladesh in late November 2007. Having spent two seasons as cricket professional at Rugby School in Warwickshire, he returned to native Zimbabwe in September 2010 to take up a coaching job for one of the country's regional youth sides. He was coaching cricket at the York Cricket Academy in York. In March 2022, he was named head coach of the Zimbabwe women's team.





