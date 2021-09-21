Difference between revisions of "Gary Crocker"

Crocker played in [[Zimbabwe]]'s first Test match, at [[Harare]] in 1992. He retired from international cricket in 1993.

Background

Gary Crocker was born in Bulawayo.

He attended Hamilton High School.

Crocker moved to the United States of America where he resides in California.



Career

Crocker played in Zimbabwe's first Test match, at Harare in 1992. He retired from international cricket in 1993.



