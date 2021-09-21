Difference between revisions of "Gary Crocker"

Pindula

Gary Crocker is a former Zimbabwean cricketer who played 6 One Day Internationals between 1992 and 1993.
Gary Crocker is a former Zimbabwean cricketer who played 6 One Day Internationals between 1992 and 1993.
 
 
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
 
Gary Crocker was born in Bulawayo.
Gary Crocker was born in Bulawayo. He attended Hamilton High School in Bulawayo. Crocker moved to the United States of America where he resides in California.  
He attended Hamilton High School.
 
Crocker moved to the United States of America where he resides in California.
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 
Crocker played in Zimbabwe's first Test match, at Harare in 1992. He retired from international cricket in 1993.
Crocker played in Zimbabwe's first Test match, at Harare in 1992. He retired from international cricket in 1993.
 
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
[[Category:Sports People]]
[[Category:Sports People]]
[[Category:Sports People]]
Latest revision as of 06:59, 21 September 2021

Gary Crocker
Crocker Gary.jpg
ResidenceUSA
Occupationcricketer

Gary Crocker is a former Zimbabwean cricketer who played 6 One Day Internationals between 1992 and 1993.

Background

Gary Crocker was born in Bulawayo.
He attended Hamilton High School.
Crocker moved to the United States of America where he resides in California.

Career

Crocker played in Zimbabwe's first Test match, at Harare in 1992. He retired from international cricket in 1993.


References

