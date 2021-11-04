Difference between revisions of "Gary Tight"

''' Gary ''' was born on '''2 December 1994 ''' and is also son to veteran musician [[Willom Tight]]<ref name="facebook">Gary Tight [https://www.facebook.com/gary.tight/about About], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 3, 2015</ref> He did his O and A Levels at [[Churchill Boys High]] . <br/>

Gary was born on December 2, 1994 and is also son to veteran musician [[Willom Tight]]<ref name="facebook">Gary Tight [https://www.facebook.com/gary.tight/about About], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 3, 2015</ref> He did his ordinary and advanced studies at [[Churchill Boys High School ]]

Gary Tight is a young Zimbabwean afro pop musician.

Background

Gary was born on 2 December 1994 and is also son to veteran musician Willom Tight[1] He did his O and A Levels at Churchill Boys High.

He attended Zimbabwe College of Music.



Career

The young and Talented singer is said to have started singing when he was young with Willom the father playing a big role mentoring him into the musician that he now is.[2] He has performed at various shows alongside well established artistes such as Oliver Mtukudzi, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Alexio Kawara, Leonard Zhakata and Chiwoniso Maraire. Gary is said to be good with mbira and guitar has a six member band which is called Zion Originated. As of 2015, the young musician was enrolled at the Zimbabwe College of Music. The college trains musicians on various aspects related to their craft ranging from management to developing a brand.[2]

Trivia

In May 2017 Gary appeared in court on domestic violence charges. It emerged that Gary assaulted his then 22-year-old wife Amanda Manyuwa after she caught him with his girlfriend at their home. Gary was released on $50 Bail on 27 May 2017.

Video Gallery

Gary during a live a performance

References